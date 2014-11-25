FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police officer shot near Ferguson, Missouri: police
#U.S.
November 25, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Police officer shot near Ferguson, Missouri: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FERGUSON, Mo. (Reuters) - A policeman was shot and wounded on Monday evening in University City, a St. Louis suburb near Ferguson, Missouri, though it was unclear if the shooting was related to street protests over the grand jury’s decision in the Michael Brown case, police said.

The officer was shot in the arm, and he is expected to recover, but the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available, and a search for the suspect was under way, the St. Louis County Police Department said in a message on Twitter.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Ferguson; Writing and additional reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Steve Gorman

