Police move against protesters as calm dissolves in Ferguson, Missouri

FERGUSON Mo. (Reuters) - Police in riot gear ordered dozens of lingering demonstrators in Ferguson, Missouri, to disperse late on Tuesday and charged into the crowd to make arrests as relative calm dissolved amid protests over the police shooting death of an unarmed black teen in the St. Louis suburb.

Street protests in the predominantly African-American community of 21,000 people have been punctuated by looting, vandalism and clashes between demonstrators and police every night since 18-year-old Michael Brown was killed by a white police officer.

A grand jury was expected to begin a criminal inquiry into shooting on Wednesday.