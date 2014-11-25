FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police say 61 arrested in rioting around Ferguson, Missouri
November 25, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Police say 61 arrested in rioting around Ferguson, Missouri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Police officers in gas masks form a line during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

FERGUSON, Mo. (Reuters) - Some 61 people were arrested during a night of unrest in the St. Louis suburbs following a grand jury’s decision not to charge a white police officer for the fatal August shooting of an unarmed black teen, the St. Louis County Police Department said on Tuesday.

People were arrested on charges ranging from unlawful assembly to arson and burglary during a night when angry crowds set fires to buildings and cars and looted businesses, while police responded with tear gas and flash-bang canisters.

Reporting by Edward McAllister; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Bill Trott

