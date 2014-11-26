FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police arrest 44 in second, calmer night of Ferguson protests
November 26, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Police arrest 44 in second, calmer night of Ferguson protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A female protester raises her hands while blocking police cars in Ferguson, Missouri, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

FERGUSON, Mo. (Reuters) - Forty-four people were arrested during a second, calmer night of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri, after a grand jury declined to indict a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager in August, police said early on Wednesday.

By comparison, 61 arrests were made late Monday and into early Tuesday during a night of arson, looting, vandalism and sporadic gunfire that police countered with volleys of tear gas and smoke bombs.

Reporting by Edward McAllister in Ferguson; Additional reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric M. Johnson

