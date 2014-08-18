Autopsy of slain Missouri teenager supports witness reports: lawyer

(Reuters) - A private autopsy of slain Ferguson, Missouri, teenager Michael Brown showed he was shot at least six times, his family’s lawyers said on Monday, saying the report supports eyewitness statements that he was trying to surrender.

Given the findings, the officer who shot Brown should be arrested, lawyers told reporters at a news conference.

“We believe that, given those kinds of facts, this officer should have been arrested,” Daryl Parks said.

Brown, 18, was shot to death on Aug. 9 by white police officer Darren Wilson, sparking a week of protests that have at times turned violent.