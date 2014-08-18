FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Autopsy of slain Missouri teenager supports witness reports: lawyer
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 18, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

Autopsy of slain Missouri teenager supports witness reports: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A private autopsy of slain Ferguson, Missouri, teenager Michael Brown showed he was shot at least six times, his family’s lawyers said on Monday, saying the report supports eyewitness statements that he was trying to surrender.

Given the findings, the officer who shot Brown should be arrested, lawyers told reporters at a news conference.

“We believe that, given those kinds of facts, this officer should have been arrested,” Daryl Parks said.

Brown, 18, was shot to death on Aug. 9 by white police officer Darren Wilson, sparking a week of protests that have at times turned violent.

Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.