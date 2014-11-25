FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
St Louis County police chief pledges to make Ferguson safe
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 25, 2014 / 9:56 PM / 3 years ago

St Louis County police chief pledges to make Ferguson safe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Volunteers are drenched from a smoke alarm as they assist in clearing broken glass outside a burned and looted shop in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014. The St. Louis area braced for another day of protests on Tuesday after a grand jury cleared a white police officer in the fatal August shooting of an unarmed black teenager, sparking a night of violent and racially charged rioting. About a dozen buildings in suburban Ferguson, Missouri, burned overnight and police fired tear gas and flash-bang canisters at protesters, said St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar. Sixty-one people were arrested, police said. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW CIVIL UNREST)

(Reuters) - St Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar pledged on Tuesday to make the city of Ferguson safe, after a night of gunfire, looting and burned-down businesses in protests over a racially charged police shooting.

Belmar was speaking at a news conference where Missouri Governor Jay Nixon said he was ordering hundreds of additional National Guard troops to the area to guarantee order.

The violence occurred in the aftermath of the grand jury decision not to indict white Officer Darren Wilson for the shooting death of unarmed, black teenager Michael Brown.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.