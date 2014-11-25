St Louis County police chief pledges to make Ferguson safe

(Reuters) - St Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar pledged on Tuesday to make the city of Ferguson safe, after a night of gunfire, looting and burned-down businesses in protests over a racially charged police shooting.
Belmar was speaking at a news conference where Missouri Governor Jay Nixon said he was ordering hundreds of additional National Guard troops to the area to guarantee order.
The violence occurred in the aftermath of the grand jury decision not to indict white Officer Darren Wilson for the shooting death of unarmed, black teenager Michael Brown.
