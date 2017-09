Lesley McSpadden (R), the mother of slain teenager Michael Brown, speaks after returning from a hearing of the Committee against Torture at the United Nations in Geneva as the family attorney Anthony Gray looks on, at the airport in St. Louis, Missouri, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - The family of Michael Brown, the unarmed black teen killed by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri in August, said on Monday they are “profoundly disappointed that the killer of our child” was not indicted.

The family, in a statement, urged protesters to avoid violence, remain peaceful and to channel their frustration into a campaign for body cameras to be worn by every police officer on a street beat in the United States.