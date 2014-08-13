FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ferguson police chief says officer involved in shooting was injured
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 13, 2014 / 8:44 PM / 3 years ago

Ferguson police chief says officer involved in shooting was injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FERGUSON Mo. (Reuters) - Ferguson, Missouri, Police Chief Thomas Jackson said on Wednesday the officer involved in the shooting of a black, unarmed teenager last weekend had been injured during the incident and was treated in the hospital for swelling on the side of his face.

The officer involved has not been named.

Jackson told a news conference he could not release any more information on the shooting because witness statements are still coming in.

Jackson said the priority for the town of Ferguson right now is improving race relations that have been badly damaged by the shooting in the largely black town with a mostly white police force.

He said his department was always trying to improve diversity in its ranks. “It is a constant struggle to hire and retain personnel,” he said.

Reporting by Carey Gillam; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.