FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brown family attorneys blasts grand jury process
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 25, 2014 / 5:46 PM / 3 years ago

Brown family attorneys blasts grand jury process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Michael Brown's family attorneys Benjamin Crump (L) and Anthony Gray speak about the grand jury process in Clayton, Missouri, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Attorneys for the family of Michael Brown blasted the grand jury process that led to a decision not to indict Darren Wilson, the white police officer who shot and killed the black teenager in August.

Benjamin Crump and Anthony Gray said in a news conference that the process had been unfair because the prosecutor on the case had a conflict of interest and because Wilson was not cross-examined. They said a special prosecutor should have been appointed.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.