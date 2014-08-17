Police fire smoke cannisters to disperse protesters in Ferguson, Missouri

FERGUSON Mo. (Reuters) - Police fired smoke cannisters at demonstrators remaining in the street past curfew in Ferguson, Missouri, early on Sunday, in the latest clash over the shooting of a black teenager by a white police officer.

Police, who were equipped in riot gear and had armored cars, used a bullhorn to warn demonstrators to clear the streets. The number of protesters remaining in the street past curfew had been about 150 people, police said.