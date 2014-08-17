FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police fire smoke cannisters to disperse protesters in Ferguson, Missouri
August 17, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

Police fire smoke cannisters to disperse protesters in Ferguson, Missouri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FERGUSON Mo. (Reuters) - Police fired smoke cannisters at demonstrators remaining in the street past curfew in Ferguson, Missouri, early on Sunday, in the latest clash over the shooting of a black teenager by a white police officer.

Police, who were equipped in riot gear and had armored cars, used a bullhorn to warn demonstrators to clear the streets. The number of protesters remaining in the street past curfew had been about 150 people, police said.

Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst and Lucas Jackson, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Greg Mahlich

