Curfew set for second night in Missouri city where black teen shot
August 17, 2014 / 11:08 PM / 3 years ago

Curfew set for second night in Missouri city where black teen shot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FERGUSON Missouri (Reuters) - Authorities on Sunday imposed a midnight curfew for the second straight night in the tense St. Louis suburb where an unarmed black teen was shot to death last week by police.

Officials plan to decide on a day-by-day basis whether to extend the curfew, imposed Saturday night by Missouri Governor Jay Nixon in an effort to quell protests and looting, Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman Justin Wheetley said.

Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Writing by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Eric Walsh

