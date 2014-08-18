FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Missouri governor lifts curfew in Ferguson on Monday
August 18, 2014 / 6:24 PM / 3 years ago

Missouri governor lifts curfew in Ferguson on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Missouri Governor Jay Nixon said there will be no curfew in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson on Monday night, two days after imposing one in an attempt to quell outbreaks of violence after a police officer shot and killed an unarmed teenager more than a week ago.

“We will not use a curfew tonight,” Nixon said in a statement posted on his website, a few hours after he ordered the Missouri National Guard to “restore peace” to Ferguson.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; Editing by Susan Heavey

