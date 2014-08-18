Missouri governor lifts curfew in Ferguson on Monday

(Reuters) - Missouri Governor Jay Nixon said there will be no curfew in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson on Monday night, two days after imposing one in an attempt to quell outbreaks of violence after a police officer shot and killed an unarmed teenager more than a week ago.

“We will not use a curfew tonight,” Nixon said in a statement posted on his website, a few hours after he ordered the Missouri National Guard to “restore peace” to Ferguson.