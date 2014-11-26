FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police probe man's death in area near Ferguson protests
#U.S.
November 26, 2014 / 9:15 PM / 3 years ago

Police probe man's death in area near Ferguson protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - St. Louis County police said on Wednesday they were investigating the death of a black man found shot and set on fire near an area where rioting erupted after a grand jury did not indict a white policeman in the fatal shooting of a black teenager.

The body of 20-year-old Deandre Joshua was discovered around 9 a.m. on Tuesday in a car parked near the Canfield Green apartment complex in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, police said.

Ferguson, which has been the scene of protests since Michael Brown was shot on Aug. 9 outside the Canfield Green complex by officer Darren Wilson, was hit by more street violence on Monday night after the announcement of the grand jury’s decision.

Joshua’s body was seated behind the wheel of the car that was backed into a parking space. He had been shot once in the head, and an accelerant was used to light the body on fire, severely burning the victim’s arm, fingers and legs, police said.

Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City, Mo.; Editing by Peter Cooney

