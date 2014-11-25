FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some testimony in Ferguson shooting discredited by physical evidence: prosecutor
November 25, 2014 / 2:47 AM / 3 years ago

Some testimony in Ferguson shooting discredited by physical evidence: prosecutor

(Reuters) - Some witness testimony about the circumstances of the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager in Ferguson, Missouri, in August was discredited by physical evidence in the case, St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch said on Monday.

McCulloch, in announcing that a St. Louis County grand jury chose not to indict white policeman Darren Wilson in the Aug. 9 shooting death of Michael Brown, added that witnesses were not consistent in reporting that Brown’s hands were raised when he was shot.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Peter Cooney

