Two FBI agents shot at house near St. Louis, suspect dead

FBI agents inspect evidence at the scene where two FBI agents had been shot the night before in Hanley Hills, Missouri November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

FERGUSON, Mo. (Reuters) - Two FBI agents were shot and wounded at a house in north St. Louis County early on Wednesday and the suspect was dead in an incident not related to the racially charged unrest around nearby Ferguson, officials said.

The agents, one of whom was shot in the shoulder and the other who was shot in the leg, were helping local police try to arrest 33-year-old Major Washington, a suspect in a shooting on Monday night in which Washington’s mother was killed and a police officer was shot in the chest, the University City Police Department said.

Police received information on Tuesday that he was armed and barricaded inside a house in St. Louis County.

The two FBI agents were shot at the scene early on Wednesday, and the suspect “is deceased,” the University City police statement said, with giving details on how he died.

The incident unfolded during a second night of arson and looting in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson after a grand jury declined to indict a white policeman in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teenager.

FBI spokeswoman Rebecca Wu said the agents’ injuries were not life threatening and added: “The incident is not directly related to the Ferguson protests.”