Ferguson mayor says one terminated, two on leave for racist emails
March 5, 2015 / 12:17 AM / 3 years ago

Ferguson mayor says one terminated, two on leave for racist emails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Reuters) - The mayor of Ferguson, Missouri said on Wednesday the city has fired one police department employee and put two others on leave after a U.S. Justice Department probe identified them as having explicit racial bias in city emails.

“Let me be clear, this type of behavior will not be tolerated in the Ferguson Police Department or in any department in the city of Ferguson,” Mayor James Knowles told a news conference.

Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Eric Walsh

