Missouri governor names black security chief for Ferguson protests

(Reuters) - Missouri Governor Jay Nixon on Thursday named a black Missouri Highway Patrol captain to oversee security in Ferguson, Missouri, where protesters have clashed with police officers following the police killing of an unarmed black teenager last weekend.
Nixon named Captain Ronald Johnson to direct security in the racially charged community.
The announcement comes after heavy criticism of the police response to days of protests in the aftermath of the shooting on Saturday of 18-year-old Mike Brown.
