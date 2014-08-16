Missouri Governor declares state of emergency in Ferguson amid protests

(Reuters) - Missouri Governor Jay Nixon declared a state of emergency in Ferguson on Saturday following a week-long series of racially charged protests and looting over the shooting of an unarmed black teenager by a white police officer.

A curfew will be put in place starting at midnight and run until 5 a.m., according to Highway Patrol Captain Ron Johnson, who the governor appointed to oversee security in the suburban St. Louis community that has been roiled by the Aug. 9 shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown.