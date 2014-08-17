FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ferguson curfew helping to maintain peace: Missouri governor
#World News
August 17, 2014 / 1:34 PM / 3 years ago

Ferguson curfew helping to maintain peace: Missouri governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Missouri Governor Jay Nixon said a curfew in Ferguson imposed after days of protest following the killing of an unarmed African-American teenager by a white policeman had helped maintain peace.

Asked on CNN’s program “State of the Union” on Sunday how long the curfew in the St Louis suburb would continue, Nixon said the duration would be “judged by the community.” The governor imposed the five-hour night curfew on Saturday.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Frances Kerry

