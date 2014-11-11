Missouri governor says violence will not be tolerated in protests

(Reuters) - Missouri Governor Jay Nixon said on Tuesday violence will not be tolerated in any protests that come after a grand decides whether to indict a white police officer for shooting dead an unarmed black teen in the St Louis suburb of Ferguson.

Nixon said he would bring in police from around the state and have the National Guard on stand-by for the grand jury decision that is likely to come in mid to late November.

The August shooting of Michael Brown, 18, by Darren Wilson sparked weeks of street protests.