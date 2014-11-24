FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Missouri governor urges restraint after grand jury decision on Ferguson shooting
November 24, 2014 / 11:52 PM / 3 years ago

Missouri governor urges restraint after grand jury decision on Ferguson shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Missouri Governor Jay Nixon urged tolerance, respect and restraint after a grand jury decision is announced later on Monday on the August shooting in Ferguson of an unarmed black teenager by a white police officer.

Nixon told a news conference the National Guard would be deployed in support roles for police, who are preparing for possible protests in the St. Louis suburb in the wake of the decision, which is to be announced at 8 p.m. CST.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Peter Cooney

