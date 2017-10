The National Guard stand by a humvee stationed across a mall in Ferguson, Missouri, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Missouri Governor Jay Nixon ordered hundreds more National Guard troops to the Ferguson, Missouri, area on Tuesday, following a night of looting and destruction of businesses.

The violence occurred in the aftermath of the grand jury decision not to indict white Officer Darren Wilson for the shooting death of unarmed, black teenager Michael Brown.