Missouri prosecutor to make statement on shooting of teen: CNN
#U.S.
November 24, 2014 / 6:50 PM / 3 years ago

Missouri prosecutor to make statement on shooting of teen: CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Protesters, demanding the criminal indictment of a white police officer who shot dead an unarmed black teenager in August, march through a suburb in St. Louis, Missouri November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

FERGUSON, Mo. (Reuters) - A St. Louis Country prosecutor is expected to make an announcement later on Monday on the grand jury that has been reviewing whether to charge a Ferguson, Missouri, police officer in the August shooting of an unarmed black teen, CNN reported, citing an unnamed law enforcement source.

The grand jury has been meeting for more than three months, considering the Aug. 9 incident in which white police officer Darren Wilson shot and killed 18-year-old Michael Brown.

Bloomberg News also reported that an announcement on the grand jury was forthcoming.

Reuters was unable to immediately confirm the reports.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Writing by Scott Malone

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
