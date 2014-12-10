Man accused of shooting at helicopter during August Ferguson protests

(Reuters) - A Ferguson, Missouri, resident has been accused of firing a handgun at a police helicopter and threatening a witness during civil unrest that followed the fatal shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown in August, police said on Tuesday.

Terrell Doss, 28, was charged with two counts of second degree assault against a law enforcement officer, one count of first degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action, St. Louis County Police said in a statement.

Police said a witness saw Doss fire at a St. Louis County Police helicopter the night of Aug. 10 and then heard him say “snitches get stitches” as he walked by the witness.

The rounds did not strike the helicopter, which was carrying two police officers, police said. Police said Doss approached the witness the next day, placed a handgun that did not have a cartridge in the chamber to his abdomen and pulled the trigger.

The witness identified Doss on Nov. 17 and he was charged and taken into custody on Dec. 1, police said. Bond was set at $100,000 and a preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 26.

An attorney listed for Doss could not be reached immediately for comment.

The Federal Aviation Administration imposed flight restrictions in airspace around Ferguson for nearly two weeks during demonstrations that followed Brown’s shooting on Aug. 9.

St. Louis County Chief of Police Jon Belmar said in November that the decision to seek a no-fly zone was made for safety reasons after pilots reported seeing muzzle flashes and potentially hazardous lasers pointed at them.