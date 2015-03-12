FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. attorney general calls police shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, 'heinous assault'
March 12, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. attorney general calls police shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, 'heinous assault'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is questioned by reporters upon his arrival on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Washington March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Thursday the shooting of two police officers in Ferguson, Missouri, was a “heinous assault” that threatens reforms under way in the city.

The shootings occurred during protests after the announcement that Ferguson Police Chief Tom Jackson would resign following a scathing Justice Department report about racially biased practices used by Ferguson police.

(Story refiles to add dropped word “a” in first paragraph)

Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Bill Trott

