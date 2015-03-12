U.S. attorney general calls police shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, 'heinous assault'

U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is questioned by reporters upon his arrival on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Washington March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Thursday the shooting of two police officers in Ferguson, Missouri, was a “heinous assault” that threatens reforms under way in the city.

The shootings occurred during protests after the announcement that Ferguson Police Chief Tom Jackson would resign following a scathing Justice Department report about racially biased practices used by Ferguson police.

