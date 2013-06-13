Four dead in murder-suicide at St. Louis business: police

ST. LOUIS (Reuters) - A man shot three people to death at a small home healthcare business in St. Louis on Thursday afternoon after a brief argument and then killed himself, St. Louis police said.

Some or all of the dead, two men and two women, appeared to be employees or owners of the business, St. Louis Police Captain Michael Sack told a news conference near the scene of the shooting posted on KMOV-TV’s website.

“The gentleman who killed the other three people inside the office appeared to have had an argument with the others and then at some point opened fire with a weapon,” Sack said.

The four people appeared to range in age from their early 40s to mid 50s, Sack said. The four people have not been officially identified, he said.

The building where the shooting took place houses a number of businesses on several floors and the four bodies were found in one of the offices, Sack said.

Police said the apparent murder weapon had been recovered, a semi-automatic handgun.