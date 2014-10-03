Missouri police make arrests as protests persist over black teen killing

A policeman tries to block an activist, who was demanding justice for the shooting death of teen Michael Brown, from advancing past the steps to the Thomas F. Eagleton United States Courthouse in downtown St. Louis, Missouri, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

(Reuters) - Police in Ferguson, Missouri arrested several people, an official said on Friday, following another night of protests over the police shooting of a black teenager in August.

Protests have been staged almost every night in the predominantly black St. Louis suburb, since white policeman, Darren Wilson, shot 18-year-old Michael Brown dead on Aug. 9.

A Ferguson Police Department official said that several people were arrested outside the police station overnight. She declined to say exactly how many arrests were made or give any other information.

The Washington Post reported that at least six people were detained after a small group of protesters chanted loudly despite a late night noise ordinance.

On Thursday, four people joined a lawsuit alleging illegal assaults and detentions by police officers in the city and seeking roughly $60 million, claiming police used “wanton and excessive force” as they dealt with protesters.

Demonstrations over Brown’s killing have included some vandalism and looting, and police have responded, at times, with riot gear, tear gas, rubber bullets and military equipment.

A grand jury is exploring charges against Wilson.