Missouri governor sends in National Guard after shooting protests
#World News
August 18, 2014 / 7:14 AM / 3 years ago

Missouri governor sends in National Guard after shooting protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon declares a state of emergency and curfew in response to looting the previous night in Ferguson, Missouri August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

FERGUSON Missouri (Reuters) - Missouri Governor Jay Nixon ordered the National Guard on Monday to help restore peace to the St Louis suburb of Ferguson, hours after police fired tear gas to disperse people protesting against the shooting of a black teenager by an officer.

“Tonight, a day of hope, prayers and peaceful protests was marred by the violent criminal acts of an organized and growing number of individuals,” Nixon said in a statement on his website. As a result, Nixon said, he was directing the National Guard to help “in restoring peace and order to this community.”

Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Writing and additional reporting by Sharon Bernstein and Chris Michaud; Editing by Andrew Heavens

