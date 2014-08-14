Missouri governor: peace needed after teen's death, will make 'shifts'

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon participates in a debate with David Spence at the Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia, Missouri, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Sarah Conard

(Reuters) - Missouri governor Jay Nixon on Thursday called for an end to a series of sometimes-violent clashes between St. Louis-area police and people protesting the police shooting of an unarmed black teenager last weekend.

“We will not get the healing that we all need if the response from the public is y‘all just be quiet,” Nixon said televised remarks. “There has been a fear to hear.”

The police have been heavily criticized for using what some are saying undue force in trying to quell the protests. Nixon said he will be making “some shifts so that folks will be feeling safe.”