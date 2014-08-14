FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama calls for peace, transparency in Missouri after shooting
August 14, 2014 / 5:19 PM / 3 years ago

Obama calls for peace, transparency in Missouri after shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about Iraq and also the shooting in Ferguson, Missouri from his vacation on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

EDGARTOWN Mass. (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday called for peace on the streets of Ferguson, Missouri, after the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teenager by a police officer and urged authorities to be transparent in their investigation.

“Now is the time for healing. Now is the time for peace and calm on the streets of Ferguson,” Obama told reporters on Martha’s Vineyard, where he is vacationing with his family.

“Now is the time for an open and transparent process to see that justice is done,” Obama said.

He said he had asked the attorney general and U.S. attorney on the scene to report back to him in the coming days about the process.

Reporting by Jeff Mason in Edgartown and Mark Felsenthal in Washington; Editing by Bill Trott

