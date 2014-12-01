Obama to meet with Cabinet, civil rights leaders on Ferguson

A protester holds up a sign during a demonstration against the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown in San Francisco, California November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet at the White House on Monday with Cabinet members and civil rights leaders on issues related to Ferguson, Missouri, where a grand jury decided not to indict a white police officer in the death of an unarmed black teenager.

The meeting with Cabinet members will include a discussion of a review Obama ordered in August of federal programs that provide equipment to local law enforcement agencies, the White House said in a statement on Sunday.

Obama will also meet with elected officials, civil rights leaders and law enforcement officials from around the country to discuss “how communities and law enforcement can work together to build trust to strengthen neighborhoods across the country,” the statement said.