No decision on Ferguson Officer Darren Wilson's future: mayor

(Reuters) - No decision has been made about the future of Officer Darren Wilson with the Ferguson Police Department following the grand jury’s decision not to indict him in the fatal shooting of unarmed, black teenager Michael Brown, Ferguson Mayor James Knowles said on Tuesday.
Wilson has been on paid administrative leave since the Aug. 9 shooting of Brown and remains on leave pending the completion of an internal investigation, Knowles told a news conference.
Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Sandra Maler