At least two protesters arrested in Ferguson hours after U.S. report
March 5, 2015 / 5:49 AM / 3 years ago

At least two protesters arrested in Ferguson hours after U.S. report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - At least two protesters were arrested outside police headquarters in Ferguson, Missouri on Wednesday, according to police and online video, just hours after the release of a U.S. probe that found racial bias in the department.

The footage, shared by protesters, a local lawmaker and reporters on Twitter late on Wednesday, showed police take into custody at least two of the few dozen demonstrators.

When contacted, Ferguson police were not able to provide exact arrest totals or specify the charges, but a dispatcher said protesters had been asked to move out of the street “many, many times.”

The arrests come just hours after U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder unveiled a report that found systemic racial bias created a “toxic environment” in the St. Louis suburb, but cleared white officer Darren Wilson in the fatal shooting of unarmed black 18-year-old Michael Brown there last August.

Brown’s killing touched off a national debate on race, led to months of street protests and amplified long-standing complaints in Ferguson and across the country of police harassment and mistreatment of minorities.

Ferguson Mayor James Knowles said three police department employees were responsible for offensive emails detailed in the report. All were put on administrative leave pending a probe and one has since been fired. None of the employees was identified.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco
