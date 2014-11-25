FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prosecutor says grand jury decision in Ferguson won't be accepted by some
#U.S.
November 25, 2014 / 2:58 AM / 3 years ago

Prosecutor says grand jury decision in Ferguson won't be accepted by some

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Missouri prosecutor Bob McCulloch acknowledged on Monday that the grand jury decision not to indict a white police officer for fatally shooting an unarmed black teenager in Ferguson, Missouri, in August would not be accepted by some people.

But he said it was a good decision to take the case to the grand jury to decide whether any charges were warranted in the Aug. 9 shooting death of Michael Brown, and added that the grand jury’s members had “poured their hearts and souls into this.”

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Peter Cooney

