Prosecutor says grand jury decision in Ferguson won't be accepted by some

(Reuters) - Missouri prosecutor Bob McCulloch acknowledged on Monday that the grand jury decision not to indict a white police officer for fatally shooting an unarmed black teenager in Ferguson, Missouri, in August would not be accepted by some people.

But he said it was a good decision to take the case to the grand jury to decide whether any charges were warranted in the Aug. 9 shooting death of Michael Brown, and added that the grand jury’s members had “poured their hearts and souls into this.”