Factbox: Missouri police report links robbery, slain teenager

(Reuters) - Michael Brown, an unarmed teenager shot and killed by a police officer in a St. Louis suburb on Saturday, appears to be the same man seen in a video of a store robbery that took place just before his death, police said in a report released on Friday.

Here are the key points in the Ferguson Police Department’s incident report on the robbery:

-A police officer was called to a convenience store at 11:51 a.m. on Saturday in response to reports of a “strong-arm,” or unarmed, robbery. The police dispatcher described one of the suspects as a black male in a white T-shirt, walking north away from the store. The officer canvassed the area, but did not see the suspects, and returned to the store.

-The officer interviewed the store clerk and a customer. Both said the suspect pushed the clerk on his way out the door after stealing a box of Swisher Sweets cigars worth $48.99.

-They said the suspect wore khaki shorts, yellow socks and a red St Louis Cardinals baseball cap. They said another black male was with the suspect but gave no further description.

-The officer gave a description of the suspects and the incident over his police radio and drove northbound on the street where the suspects had reportedly fled.

-In a supplemental report, the officer said a female witness shopping in the store had observed a man grabbing a box of cigars and giving them to a second man. As the clerk tried to stop them, the first man grabbed the clerk and pushed him into a display rack. Both men then left the store.

-A review of surveillance footage from inside the store matched what the witnesses said.

-Shortly after talking to witnesses, the investigating officer was called to the scene of the shooting. The officer said he recognized Michael Brown, the man who was shot, as the primary suspect in the convenience store video.