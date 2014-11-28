Seattle police say protesters enter shopping mall, chain doors shut

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Seattle protesters entered a downtown shopping mall on Friday afternoon and chained shut at least two doors at an entrance, police said.

More than 120 people, many expressing anger over a grand jury’s decision not to charge a white police officer in the shooting death of an unarmed black teen in Ferguson, Missouri, were marching in Seattle when a portion broke off, went through Pacific Place mall and chained shut two doors, Seattle Police Department spokesman Patrick Michaud said.