Sharpton slams grand jury process in Ferguson, Missouri, shooting
#U.S.
November 25, 2014 / 6:06 PM / 3 years ago

Sharpton slams grand jury process in Ferguson, Missouri, shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton speaks at the National Action Network about tensions leading up to a Grand Jury decision in Ferguson, Missouri and allegations of tax issues published in local media in New York November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton said the grand jury system was misused in the case of Michael Brown, the black teenager shot and killed in August by a white police officer in a St. Louis suburb.

At a news conference with the Brown family and their lawyers, Sharpton said the grand jury decision not to issue charges against Officer Darren Wilson was not surprising and urged a continued investigation by the federal government.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Bill Trott

