Officer unaware that Missouri teen was robbery suspect: police chief

(Reuters) - The officer who shot an unarmed black teenager in Ferguson, Missouri, did not know he was the prime suspect for a convenience store robbery that happened minutes before, the local police chief said on Friday.

“This robbery does not relate to the initial contact between the officer and Michael Brown,” Thomas Jackson, the Ferguson police chief, said in a press conference.

Darren Wilson, the officer, stopped Brown, who was 18, last Saturday along with his friend “because they were walking down the middle of the street blocking traffic.”