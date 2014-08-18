FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. chief calls for protection of rights in Missouri protests
August 18, 2014 / 4:54 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. chief calls for protection of rights in Missouri protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon addresses the media next to Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega (not pictured) in Managua July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Diana Ulloa

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called on U.S. authorities on Monday to ensure the protection of the rights of protesters in Ferguson, Missouri, where there have been demonstrations and rioting over the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teen.

“The Secretary-General calls on the authorities to ensure that the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are protected,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

“He calls on all to exercise restraint, for law enforcement officials to abide by U.S. and international standards in dealing with demonstrators,” Dujarric said.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

