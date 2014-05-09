FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Missouri governor 'Walkin' Joe' Teasdale dies
May 9, 2014 / 2:29 AM / 3 years ago

Former Missouri governor 'Walkin' Joe' Teasdale dies

Kevin Murphy

1 Min Read

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (Reuters) - Joseph Teasdale, a former Missouri governor who got the nickname “Walkin’ Joe” because he campaigned on foot across the state, died on Thursday, according to Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon.

Teasdale, 78, a Democrat From Kansas City, was elected in 1976 and served one term. He was a former Jackson County prosecutor who defeated incumbent Christopher Bond for governor and then lost his bid for re-election to Bond in 1980.

“Gov. Teasdale was a good man whose life was guided by a deep and abiding faith and a commitment to public service,” Nixon said in a statement.

Teasdale returned to Kansas City after his re-election defeat and practiced law. He died from complications of pneumonia, according to the Kansas City Star, citing family members.

