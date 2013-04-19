FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspect in fatal shooting of MIT officer no longer on campus: university
#U.S.
April 19, 2013 / 6:30 AM / 4 years ago

Suspect in fatal shooting of MIT officer no longer on campus: university

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Police officers search around buildings at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) near where a police officer was reportedly shot in Cambridge, Massachusetts April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kristyn Ulanday

(Reuters) - The suspect in the fatal shooting of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) police officer is no longer on campus and students have been advised they can resume normal activities, the school said on its website early on Friday.

“MIT Police have determined that the suspect in this evening’s shooting is no longer on campus,” the university said on its emergency information site. “It is now safe to resume normal activities,” the statement said.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect had been apprehended or had fled.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
