U.S. prime money funds may see more outflows: Fitch's Fayvilevich

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. prime money market funds may see further outflows in the coming weeks after the final phase of regulatory reform for the $2.6 trillion industry is implemented, Fitch Ratings' senior director of funds and asset management Greg Fayvilevich said on Friday.

He said roughly $300 billion of the asset outflows from prime money funds would not return due to conversion of some funds into ones that own only government securities.