FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. money funds raise euro zone holdings in September: JPMorgan
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
October 11, 2012 / 7:21 PM / in 5 years

U.S. money funds raise euro zone holdings in September: JPMorgan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. prime money market funds raised their holdings of euro zone bank debt in September as the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank embarked on another round of unconventional policy measures to help their economies, according to a report by JPMorgan Securities on Thursday.

The impact of the new monetary stimulus actions was muted by lingering concerns about the effect of fiscal troubles in Greece and Spain on the region’s banking system.

U.S. prime money market funds added $11 billion in euro zone bank paper, following a $16 billion increase in August, the report said.

On a year-to-date basis, these funds’ combined euro zone holdings rose by $40 billion to $193 billion.

September’s increase in euro zone holdings came largely from a $12 billion rise in holdings of French bank debt, which was the biggest monthly increase since February, JPMorgan analysts said in the report.

Much of the rise in French bank paper was in unsecured, longer-dated commercial paper and certificates of deposits, suggesting less worries about French banks’ creditworthiness, according to the latest data.

Unlike Treasuries-only money market funds, prime money funds may invest in riskier short-term bank debt in an attempt to obtain higher yields.

Money funds’ non-European bank holdings fell by $32 billion in September to $578 billion, stemming largely from a $20 billion decline in U.S. bank debt.

“The larger-than-average drop in September could be related to regulatory pressure on U.S. banks to reduce their reliance on short-term funding,” the JPMorgan analysts wrote.

U.S. prime money funds had $1.411 trillion in assets under management, $11 billion lower than August.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Gary Crosse and James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.