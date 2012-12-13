U.S. money funds raise euro zone holdings in November: JPMorgan

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. prime money market funds raised their holdings of euro zone bank debt in November, suggesting less anxiety about that region’s fiscal troubles and their impact on the banking system, according to a report by JPMorgan Securities.

Prime money market funds added $11 billion in euro zone bank paper last month, led by increased holdings of repurchase agreements with French and German banks, the report, released late on Wednesday, showed.

On a year-to-date basis, these funds’ combined euro zone holdings rose by $71 billion to $219 billion.