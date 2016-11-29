FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
U.S. rate futures trim gains after GDP data
November 29, 2016 / 1:51 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. rate futures trim gains after GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer checks his U.S. dollar notes in a bank in Cairo, Egypt March 10, 2016.Amr Abdallah Dalsh

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. interest rate futures pared earlier gains on Tuesday as the government's revision on third-quarter economic growth was stronger than forecast, supporting the view the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in December and beyond.

Federal funds futures implied traders saw a 98 percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise short-term interest rates by a quarter point to 0.50-0.75 percent at its Dec. 13-14 meeting, compared with a 94 percent chance late on Monday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. FFZ6

Reporting by Richard Leong

