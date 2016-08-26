FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. rates futures hold gains after U.S. GDP data
August 26, 2016

U.S. rates futures hold gains after U.S. GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Four thousand U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker counting currency at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009.Rick Wilking/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures clung to earlier gains on Friday as data showed domestic gross product grew 1.1 percent in the second quarter, which is slower than previously thought and supports the view the Federal Reserve would refrain from raising interest rates.

Federal funds futures for December delivery FFZ6 was up 1 basis point at 99.49. This implied traders saw a 54 percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, down slightly from 52 percent late on Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

Reporting by Richard Leong

Reporting by Richard Leong
