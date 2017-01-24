FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
U.S. Libor falls by most since September
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 24, 2017 / 1:08 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. Libor falls by most since September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. dollar notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration.Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - The rate banks charge each other to borrow dollars for three months fell by the most in nearly four months on Tuesday, following a broad pullback in benchmark bond yields the day before on worry over U.S. President Donald Trump's tough stance on trade.

The London interbank offered rate, or Libor, for three-month dollars USD3MFSR= was fixed at 1.03178 percent from 1.03789 percent on Monday, declining for a second straight day and by the most since Sept. 28.

The rate has declined by 1.333 basis points since peaking Friday at the highest since April 2009. Libor breached 1 percent earlier this month after more than seven-and-a-half-years below that mark. Traders expect Trump's economic policies will accelerate economic growth and inflation.

Many investors have begun recently to reassess those expectations amid actions by the new administration to restrict trade and with few details yet available about proposed tax cuts, infrastructure spending and deregulation.

On Monday, U.S. Treasury yields declined on a safe-haven bid after Trump told U.S. manufacturing executives he would impose a hefty border tax on companies that import products to the United States after moving American factories overseas.

The 2-year yield, which is most sensitive to expectations of U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy expectations, ended the session lower than where it was on the day before the Fed raised interest rates in December.

Reporting by Dan Burns in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.