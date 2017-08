A police officer keeps watch in front of the U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington, DC, U.S. on October 12, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures rose to session highs on Wednesday as traders dialed back their view on the timing of the Federal Reserve's next rate hike following its quarter-percentage point increase last week.

Federal funds futures implied traders saw 49.6 percent the U.S. central bank would raise rates at its June 13-14 policy meeting, compared with 54.0 percent late on Tuesday, CME Group's FedWatch program showed.