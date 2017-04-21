FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. rates futures hold gains after Fed Fischer's remarks
April 21, 2017 / 4:13 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. rates futures hold gains after Fed Fischer's remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures held their earlier gains on Friday after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer told CNBC television two more rate increases remain appropriate for the U.S. central bank despite some recent disappointing data.

Federal funds futures implied traders saw a 53 percent chance for the Fed to next hike interest rates at its June 13-14 policy meeting FFM7 following its quarter-point increase in March. They suggested traders priced in a 38 percent probability for another rate hike at its Dec. 12-13 meeting FFZ7, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

Reporting by Richard Leong

