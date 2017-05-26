FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
U.S. rates futures turn flat after first-quarter GDP, durables data
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 26, 2017 / 1:35 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. rates futures turn flat after first-quarter GDP, durables data

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures turned flat early Friday, paring their earlier gains, as a upgrade on U.S. gross domestic product in the first quarter and data on durable goods orders in April were a tad stronger than analysts' expectations.

At 8:59 a.m. (1259 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders saw about an 88 percent chance the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates by a quarter point to 1.00-1.25 percent at its June 13-14 meeting FFM7 FFN7, compared with a 83 percent probability before the release of the latest GDP and durable goods data, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.